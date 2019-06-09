16-year-old driver injured, 14-year-old killed in SC crash

UNION, S.C. (AP) – A 16-year-old driver has been injured and a 14-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in South Carolina’s Union County.

WYFF-TV reports it happened at 4:32 p.m. Friday.

State troopers say the 16-year-old who was driving a Honda Civic ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash. The coroner identified him as Jay Cribbs.

Authorities have not described the extent of the driver’s injuries and did not release the driver’s name.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.