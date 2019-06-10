Gamecocks add Big 10 longsnapper through transfer

By: Mike Olson

The Gamecocks added their fifth long snapper to the team since their pre-spring roster listed zero players at the position, and this one comes from the Big 10.

Matt Oliveira announced that after playing three years at Maryland, he’ll play his final year of eligibility at South Carolina.

Beyond excited to announce that I will play my final year of eligibility at the University of South Carolina. Thank you to the University of Maryland for the past 4 years. Time to get back to work #SpursUp #SEC @gamecockfb @CoachWMuschamp @CoachHutzler pic.twitter.com/1JKQvuzrsa — Matt Oliveira (@xmattt2506) June 10, 2019

The grad transfer started 36 consecutive games from 2016-2018 and notched four tackles in his career. Oliveira was also a three time Academic All-Big Ten selection during his time at Maryland.

Oliveira will be competing with Collin Bunch, Matthew Bailey and Max Durschlag for the starting position this fall.