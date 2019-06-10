Lexington deputy recovers after being struck head on by alleged drunk driver

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County deputy continues to recover today after SC Troopers say his car was hit by a drunk driver.

According to Highway Patrol, the suspected drunk driver, 36 year old Michael Nichols crashed into Deputy Roy Hall’s vehicle over the weekend. The accident happened just before six o’clock Saturday morning on South Lake Drive.

Troopers say Nichols crossed the center line and drove the wrong way crashing into the deputy’s SUV.

According to troopers, both drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles before they could be transported to the hospital.

Authorities say Nichols will face a felony DUI charge.