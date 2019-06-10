RCSD: Blythewood man charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child

RICHLAND COUNTY., SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested 32 year old Antonio Singleton charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

According to authorities, deputies were called to an area hospital where a 12 year old child was being treated for a fractured arm. The doctors told police, Singleton admitted, he caused the injury while disciplining the child with a paddle. According to authorities, Singleton claims the child reached around with his arm to shield himself from being hit with the paddle which then allegedly struck the child in the arm.