RCSD: Blythewood man charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child
RICHLAND COUNTY., SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested 32 year old Antonio Singleton charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.
According to authorities, deputies were called to an area hospital where a 12 year old child was being treated for a fractured arm. The doctors told police, Singleton admitted, he caused the injury while disciplining the child with a paddle. According to authorities, Singleton claims the child reached around with his arm to shield himself from being hit with the paddle which then allegedly struck the child in the arm.
Investigators say Singleton told the doctor the incident took place on June 8th, 2019 after he noticed the child’s arm had swelled up, to which point he wrapped it and gave him Tylenol. The next day, however, when Singleton returned home from work, he realized the swelling had not gone down, which is when he took the 12 year old to the hospital for treatment.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say say all three of Singleton’s children, inculding the 12 year old involved in this incident have been taken into DSS custody.
Antonio Singleton who was arrested on Sunday, June 9th is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
