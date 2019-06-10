RCSD searching for missing 22-year old suffering from medical condition

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is searching a missing 22-year-old suffering from a medical condition.

Jazmine Daniel was last seen at the Intown Suites off Two Notch Road int he early morning hours of Saturday, June 8.

Daniel is described as a black female, who is 5 ft, 9 inches and weights around 195 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey “New Orleans” t-shirt and black pants. Daniel would not be able to tell anyone her name or where she lives, if she is approached. She also has no form identification with her.

If you spot her, please call 803-576-3000 or 911.