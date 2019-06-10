The fight for higher pay for teachers continues as SC Education Oversight Committee meets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Legislature might not be in the session but the fight for higher pay for teachers continues in the State House.

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee met this afternoon to address the education discrepancies.

During the meeting they heard from Frank Rainwater, the executive director of the State Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office who updated the State’s funding model.

Rainwater says even with decades of experience, many teachers are making less than their counterparts.

Lawmakers will return for a one day special session on the 25th but that is expected to focus on Gov. McMaster’s budged vetoes. Despite the governor’s request that education funding be addressed.