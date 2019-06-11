Driver suspected of fleeing checkpoint accused in Orangeburg state trooper hit and run

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Authorities are asking the public for their help after a state trooper was injured by a car fleeing a checkpoint.

At approximately 11 Monday night authorities say the driver of the Honda seen here fled a drivers license checkpoint at Langley Road in Orangeburg County and hit a state trooper resulting in great bodily injury.

If you recognize the driver or the car shown you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC