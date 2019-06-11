Fundraiser underway for deputy injured by suspected drunk driver

Rob Dew,

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  There is a fundraiser underway for the lexington county deputy injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.
The fund raiser can be found by clicking here.

Investigators say Roy Hall, a K9 deputy with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. was injured Saturday morning when investigators say a man crossed the center lane on South Lake Dr. hitting the deputy head on.
Investigators say he is in stable condition but seriously injured.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
