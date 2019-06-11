McDonald’s announces hiring initiative to help employees receive better educational opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are looking for a job this summer McDonald’s is hiring.

This morning the fast-food chain announced the Archways to Opportunities program.

Those hired under the program have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2500 for college tuition, and access to free education and career advising services.

According to a 2015 report, the average McDonald’s employee earns around $10/hour.

To learn more the Archways to Opportunity program, visit www.archwaystoopportunities.com