New Apartments open in the Five Points old Claussen’s Bakery

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There is now a new option for anyone looking to live in five points.

Tuesday afternoon City of Columbia officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Caussen’s Boutique Studio apartments.

The apartments are located in the old Claussen’s Bakery building a historic structure along on Greene Street.

Officials say rent will run you a little more than $1 thousand dollars to move to the entertainment district’s newest living sace.