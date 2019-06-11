Riverbank Zoo expected to receive nearly $1.3 million budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Council originally proposed slashing the Riverbanks Zoo budget by $700,000 in a meeting last month.

After receiving backlash from the community over the past few weeks, the Lexington County Council unanimously agreed to give the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden the $1.28 million the park originally asked for.

The County Council wanted to reduce the zoo’s budget by 60% to focus on other areas of need.

RELATED: Lexington County could cut funding for Riverbanks Zoo with new proposal