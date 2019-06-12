Documentary takes a closer look at long term effects of trauma

RICHLAND CO, SC. (WOLO) — Richland Library invited the community out to take a closer look at the long term effects of trauma.

Wednesday night’s event was centered around the documentary, ‘Resilience’ which focuses on traumatic childhood experiences, community leaders engaged in ways to help the community’s youth turn such adversities into helpful tools in today’s world.

The discussion was led by Resilient Richland, United Way of the Midlands, and Children’s Trust of SC.