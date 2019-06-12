Kohl’s donation ensures no child is turned away from the Lexington YMCA

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington YMCA hosted its annual Kohl’s Kids Day Wednesday.

The event celebrates the nine years Kohl’s has helped provide scholarships for families and children who need financial assistance.

Over the last decade Kohl’s has donated almost $200,000, allowing the Y to never turn anyone away because of their inability to pay.

According to Paul Sadler, Executive Director of the Lexington YMCA, many of the kids in day camp and after-school programs are direct recipients of the funds Kohl’s gives to the Y each year.

Campers at this year’s event had the opportunity to meet Gamecock great and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.

Just another day at work hanging out with @HeismanTrophy winner @georgerogers38 – thanks for taking the time to speak with our staff and volunteers at the @YMCAofColumbia pic.twitter.com/cAdR977lqv — Paul Sadler (@pauljohnsadler) June 12, 2019

Lexington Co. EMS, the Sheriff’s Department, Lexington Fire Department, and Lexington Police Department were also there for the fun.

The rain didn’t put a hold on the annual field games like sack races, dunk tank, water balloons, and freeze pop relays.

IMG_0883

IMG_0884

IMG_0885

IMG_0886







“We can’t do what we do at the Y without the generous donations from Kohl’s. The funds they raise and donate to the Y are truly changing lives in Lexington County,” said Sadler. “Thank you Kohl’s and to the many volunteers who donated their time today to create life long memories for our campers!”