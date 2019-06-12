More money will return to taxpayers in SCE&G case after court’s decision to reduce legal fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Attorney General’s Office also announced today that rate-payers of the utility formerly known as SCE&G will be seeing reduced rates thanks to a recent judge’s decision.

According to the Attorney General, a circuit court judge signed an order yesterday reducing the legal fees that went to attorneys for SCE&G.

Those attorneys reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the utility in the fallout of the abandonment of the VC Summer nuclear project which cost rate payers more than $2 billion in rate hikes.

SCE&G agreed to pay $115 million and sell properties valued at $85 million. The attorneys who argued the case will get $51 million plus nearly $900,000 for expenses.

It’s unclear when SCE&G customers will get paid and how much each customer will receive.