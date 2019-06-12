No more overdue fees for Richland Library

Customers are no longer subject to overdue fines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland Library will be eliminating overdue fines on books, CDs, DVDs and other regular circulating materials that are considered part of our adult collection starting today.

The Richland Library is joining the Charleston County Public Library as the only two libraries in the state of South Carolina that no longer accrue overdue fines on any library materials.

“This policy change is focused on access and equity,” said Richland Library Chief Program and Innovation Officer Tony Tallent. “By going fine free, we hope to encourage prior customers to come back to the library and attract new customers to experience what we have to offer – without worrying about overdue fines.”

In addition, the library is still urging patrons to return late materials on time.