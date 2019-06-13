Happy International Axe Throwing Day!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Here’s one day you may have never considered celebrating, but now you have an excuse to. It’s International Axe Throwing Day, and one local company is opening their doors so you can let your inhibitions fly, responsibly that is.

Craft Axe Throwing is inviting some members of the community to celebrate today, Thursday June 13th. 2019 at their location at 700 Gervais Street. You can grab an axe and try your skills at hitting a wooden bullseye from 4PM until 9PM. Craft Axe Throwing will have games suited for everyone to play along for the chance win a couple of door prizes.

Craft Axe Throwing says if you are one of the first 15 people to hit a bullseye, you’ll get a chance to take home one of the items below, not to mention taking some bragging rights home to all of your friends.

Craft Axe Hat

Craft Axe T-shirt

$20 Craft Axe Gift Card

To find out more information and requirements you have to adhere to before heading out to celebrate click on the link provided: https://craftaxethrowing.com/us/sc/columbia