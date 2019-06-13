Jury deliberating sentence for father who murdered his five children

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–The jury is deliberating the sentence for Timothy Jones Jr.

Last week Jones was found guilty of murder in the deaths of his five children in 2014.

Closing arguments in the sentencing phase of the trial began Thursday morning.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard began his statement by asking the jury to quote, “let the punishment fit this crime.”

His statement lasted for nearly an hour.

The defense’s closing statement was made by Casey Secor.

He began by asking quote– “how much more death does this family have to endure?”

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott is in the courtroom and will have the jury’s decision as soon as it comes down.