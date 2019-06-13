Prosecutors say justice is served after Timothy Jones Jr. sentenced to death

Jones was convicted of killing his five children back in August 2014

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A jury has sentenced Timothy Jones Jr., a Lexington County father convicted of killing his five children in August 2014, to death Thursday afternoon.

It took the jury less than two hours to come up with the sentence.

The sentence comes on the heels of an emotional closing statement from Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

“He is a murderer. He killed his five kids. He is a mass murderer. He committed the most heinous crime a human being could commit. He sentenced his five children to death,” Hubbard said in his closing statement.

Family members wore their emotion on their sleeve as Jones learned his fate. Timothy Jones Sr., his wife, and his son Travis (Timothy Jones’s half-brother) were all in the courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Hubbard said the outcome reflects the hard work his team put in to fight for the five children.

“We believe this five little babies finally got justice. Merah, Elias, Nahtahn, Gabriel, and Abigail, we’ve been waiting so long. They’ve been on our minds and hearts, and today’s the day we got justice,” Hubbard said.

As he echoed in his closing statement, Hubbard says he hopes lessons learned in this case keeps more children safe in the future.

“If anybody could have a takeaway from this case, where they look at themselves in the mirror, and see that they’re not in this courtroom one day, that’d be a blessing,” Hubbard said.

In his closing statement, Hubbard told the jury Jones “did not come from a bad DNA milkshake”, saying even though he was gifted with intelligence, he was ultimately responsible for his own actions.

For the defense, Casey Secor told jurors said that they did not have to choose the death penalty, saying a sentence of death for Jones would bring more pain to the family.

Judge Eugene Griffith formally set Jones’s execution date to November 30, 2019, but with the automatic appeals process, that date will most likely be pushed back.