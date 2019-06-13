Shootout between barber and customer at Forest Acres barbershop

FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO) – There was a shootout at a barbershop in the Forest Acres area Wednesday (6/13) night. It happened at Troy’s Cutting Edge Barber Shop.

Forest Acres Police say around 7:00 p.m. an argument started between a barber and a customer.

Police say the customer went outside and got a gun out of his car and the barber grabbed his own gun and there was an exchange of gunfire.

No one was hurt and no charges have been filed at this time.