South Korea firm confirms rescue of oil tanker crew after attack

(IRIB News Agency via AP) In this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz have been reportedly attacked. The alleged assault on Thursday left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels. The U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 13, 2019. A portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs on the wall.

(Patrick Vereecke/Marine Traffic via AP) This May 2018 image made available by Marine Traffic shows the MT Front Altair in Antwerp, Belgium. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday June 13, 2019. International Tanker Management, which operates the MT Front Altair, said an explosion caused fire aboard but that the incident is still being investigated.

(United Arab Emirates' Mission to the United Nations via AP) This undated photograph from the United Arab Emirates' Mission to the United Nations released Thursday, June 6, 2019, shows debris from the Saudi-owned oil tanker Amjad off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. A joint statement released Thursday by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Norway said the damage done to the four oil tankers off the UAE likely came from limpet mines placed by a "state actor" amid U.S. and Saudi allegations Iran carried out the sabotage. Iran has denied being involved amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A South Korean company confirms that all the 23 crew aboard one of the two oil tankers reportedly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz have been rescued by one of its cargo vessels sailing in the area.

The Seoul-based Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. on Thursday cited crew of its Hyundai Dubai cargo vessel as saying that there were three rounds of explosion sounds at the MT Front Altair before it sent an emergency distress call.

The company says it’s the operator of the Hyundai Dubai vessel.

A company statement says the 30,000-ton-class Hyundai Dubai vessel sent a lifeboat to rescue MT Front Altair’s 23 crew members before embarking them on the cargo vessel.

It says the Hyundai Dubai vessel later handed over the rescued crew members to an Iranian rescue boat.

It says the MT Front Altair, built in 2016, had reportedly been on its way to Japan with naphtha, a petrochemical product.

The Japanese trade minister says two tankers carrying “Japan-related” cargo were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

Hiroshige Seko said on Thursday that all crew members were safely rescued. He said the government has set up a task force and that the government has informed the shipping industry to use precautions.

The Japan Shipowners’ Association said one of the two ships attacked is a Panamanian-registered chemical tanker belonging to its Japanese member and was on its way to Singapore and Thailand, not to Japan.

It said all 21 Filipino crew members were uninjured.

The attacks came as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was wrapping up a two-day trip to Iran with a mission to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.

No one has claimed responsibility or explained how the tankers were attacked.

The Iranian foreign minister has described the reported attack on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz as suspicious.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment in a tweet on Thursday: “Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning.”

He didn’t elaborate.

Zarif described the talks between Shinzo Abe and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “extensive and friendly.”

However, Khamenei said Iran would never negotiate with the U.S. and said that while his country didn’t seek nuclear weapons, “America could not do anything” to stop Iran if it did.