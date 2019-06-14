Jones execution could be delayed due to current SC law

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) —- One thing that will delay Jones’ execution, aside from the lengthy appeals process, is the unavailability of the drugs used in lethal injections.

Part of the reason no one has been executed in South Carolina in eight years is because the supply of lethal injection drugs have expired and prison officials have been unable to purchase a new supply.

During the past legislative session a measure was passed in the Senate and debated in the House that would change the default method of execution to the electric chair. The bill would also allow inmates to choose death by firing squad.