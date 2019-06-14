Save a life by giving blood on World Blood Donor Day

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Today celebrates blood donors in the Palmetto State and around the world, as it’s World Blood Donor Day!

The day was created in 2005 by the World Health Organization to encourage people to save lives by donating blood.

Officials say donating blood helps many people suffering from numerous diseases, including malaria, immune deficiencies, and malnutrition.

The organization has chosen Rwanda as the host country for the special day, with a global event happening today.

If you want to save a life in the Palmetto State, give blood to an American Red Cross location near you by clicking here.