Coroner identifies two people killed in collision on I-20

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the names of the two people who died Saturday night when they were struck by a vehicle while they were changing a tire in the emergency lane.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on I-20 Eastbound at mile marker 84 in Elgin.

Officials say Andrew Tad Reeser died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. According to authorities, the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the body.

Authorities say Brian Kinney Walker was taken from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died. Officials say the autopsy indicated the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.