Police investigate two gas station armed robberies on Sunset Boulevard

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police say they are investigating armed robberies at two gas stations today.

Authorities say the robberies happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in either robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect robbed the Scotchman gas station at gunpoint on the 2900 block of Sunset Boulevard first.

Police say the suspect then robbed a Circle K gas station at the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard at gunpoint.

Officers describe the suspect as a black male, who’s 5’6″ tall, used a silver handgun and wore a gray hoodie, ski mask, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.