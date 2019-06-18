Cayce DPS officials on scene for an active disturbance

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials are currently on scene for an active disturbance situation.

Authorities say they received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. today in the area of Slann Drive.

According to investigators, they saw the suspect on a roof of a residence claiming to have a weapon.

Officers say the suspect is off the roof and being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in this incident.

