The latest flu season lasted 21 weeks, the longest in a decade

(CNN) – The 2018-2019 flu season lasted 21 weeks, the longest in a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this season was marked by two separate waves of the influenza A virus which scientists called very unusual.

Despite the length and unusual activity the CDC says it was only a moderately severe season.

Officials say with the A virus circling back round for a second wave, it’s all the more reason to get vaccinated next season.