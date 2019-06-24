Bi-Parisian bill would make tech companies share how much they make off your data

(CNN) — Have you ever stop to ask yourself how much you’re worth?

A Bi-Partisan bill in the U.S. Senate is asking for you. It’s part of the “Dashboard Act” a bill which would force top tech companies to tell us how much they make from our data. That includes Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter and any other “commercial data operators” with more than one-hundred-million monthly users.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia says the bill would increase transparency, and it could help antitrust regulators determine if those big platforms are hurting the competition among other tech companies.