McDonald’s sales up since switching to fresh beef

(CNN) – McDonald’s has made the switch to fresh beef and customers are loving it.

The fast food chain switched to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers from frozen last year and has seen a 30% sales spike in its iconic Quarter Pounder burger in the last 12 months.

McDonald’s made the change to appeal to consumers’ growing interest in ingredient transparency as more customers want to know where their food comes from.

Marion Gross, the company’s chief supply chain officer for North America, told CNN the shift was one of the “biggest, boldest moves that we’ve made in a long time”.

McDonald’s shared the news of its fresh beef sales while fielding questions about a plant-based burger being added to the menu.

McDonald’s has not announced plans for a meatless burger in the U.S., but has released “The Big Vegan” in Germany.