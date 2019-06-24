Suspect arrested for fatally shooting 3 people in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP/WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for killing three people in an apartment complex.

According to the Index Journal, Thom Berry, a spokesman for SLED, says Elijah Ty Rez Head was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Monday at the Ideal Motel on East Laurens Highway.

Officials say Head is charged with three counts of murder and faces one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Associated Press, Abbeville police were called to the complex around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

They found four people shot.

The Abbeville coroner’s office says two of them — 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones and 26-year-old Steven Tinch — were dead when authorities arrived.

The other victims were taken to the hospital where one — 24-year-old Johntavier Moss — later died.

Berry says authorities believe the encounter began outside of an apartment in the parking lot.

Head is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.