Chipotle wants to give workers an extra month of pay

(CNN) — Chipotle already offers its employees free food, medical insurance and tuition reimbursement, but now it wants to reward them even further.

The Mexican Grill wants to give its employees extra pay.

Chipotle announced today it wants to give its employees a chance to get an additional pay check every quarter.

Employees must meet certain critieria, and their stores must meet sales and cash flow goals, details on both have yet to be released.

Chipotle would average the weekly pay that hourly workers make over the quarter to determine the bonus.