Military families get a huge Starbucks salute with new store

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday Starbucks dedicated a military family store in Columbia.

The new Starbucks location is at 9007 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. All of the stores created across the country have been strategically placed near military installations.

The military family store is part of Starbucks military commitment that started in 2013 with a goal of hiring more than 10 thousand military members, veterans, and or their spouses. By 2017 they wanted to open 100 more stores across the United States by 2022. Having exceeded that goal, Starbucks now says they are aiming even higher and the company says their new objective is to hire 25 thousand veterans and military spouses by the year 2025.

This is the 59th military family store in the nation, and the second to open here in South Carolina. Officials stores like this are so needed because Military Spouses continue to face unemployment rates that are four times the national average, with an approximate unemployment rate they say is somewhere in the range of 16-18%. This store, like the others already open for business, will help provide job opportunities for families who are in the process of transitioning while giving them a connection to a supportive community of veterans and military spouses.

You can click here on the Military Family Store link to find out more about the initiative.

If you or someone you know is part of a military family who fits the criteria for potential employees you can click on the link provided here: https://www.starbucks.com/careers/