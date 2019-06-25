SC Attorney General cracks down on illegal robocalls

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is pushing to give robocalls the dial tone. Tuesday June 25th, 2019, Alan Wilson took part in a nationwide campaign aimed at building public awareness to fight illegal robocalls. Officials say the social media campaign is part of “Operation Call it Quits,” a joint effort to put a stop on robocalls by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) .

The FTC says they currently have 94 actions against operations responsible for more than one billion calls. A move the Attorney general says it’s an issue he is all too familiar with.

“I get robocalls just like everyone else does and they have become a legitimate nuisance,…This crackdown by the FTC goes after some of the worst offenders, and the public education part of ‘Operation Call it Quits’ will help everyone avoid some of these calls and know what to do when they get them.”

Back in March, Attorney General Wilson joined 54 state and territory Attorneys General that sent a letter to the U.S. Senate asking them to pass the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act. The goal is to curb robocalls and caller ID spoofing.

To do that, the law would require voice service providers to participate in a call authentication framework to block unwanted calls. It would also create an inter-agency working group to take additional actions to reduce robocalls and hold telemarketers and robocallers who continue to contact you accountable.

That’s not all. In addition to announcing legal action against robocallers, a large part of “Operation Call it Quits” will help give consumers information on how to avoid robocalls and what they can do should they receive them.

.@AGAlanWilson Don’t trust your caller ID! Scammers can make any name or number show up on it, even a number you may know or your own. Learn more at https://t.co/2oxsqcIT6T #callspoofing #STOPRobocalls2019 pic.twitter.com/bfWa7AkCmU — SC Attorney General (@SCAttyGenOffice) June 25, 2019

You can see more details about the FTC’s enforcement actions by clicking on the link provided below:

https://www.ftc.gov/news- events/press-releases/2019/06/ ftc-law-enforcement-partners- announce-new-crackdown- illegal?utm_source=slider