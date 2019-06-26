Investigation underway after SLED helicopter crashes at Summerville Airport

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — A SC Law Enforcement Division helicopter crashed this afternoon at the Summerville Airport, according to SLED.

The pilot of the helicopter was injured and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The helicopter was flying a mission for the Dorchester County authorities, says SLED.

It is reported that this is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the agency’s history.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.