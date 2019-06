CPD on scene of armed robbery at Family Dollar located on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at a store on Farrow Road.

According to a Tweet from the department the armed robbery occurred just before noon on June 27.

Police say no one was injured during the incident at the Family Dollar located in the 3000 block of Farrow Road.

No other details are known at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.