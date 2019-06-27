Lexington 2 announces free, reduced meal plan for next school year

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington School District Two announced Thursday its policy for free and reduced price meals for children in schools under the National School Lunch program and the School Breakfast program.

A new application must be submitted each school year; registration for next year beginsJuly first.

The district included this graph to determine if your family qualifies for the program:

To apply for the program on-line click here.

If you don’t have a computer, contact your school to access one. Please note: