Lexington 2 announces free, reduced meal plan for next school year
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington School District Two announced Thursday its policy for free and reduced price meals for children in schools under the National School Lunch program and the School Breakfast program.
A new application must be submitted each school year; registration for next year beginsJuly first.
The district included this graph to determine if your family qualifies for the program:
To apply for the program on-line click here.
If you don’t have a computer, contact your school to access one. Please note:
-
Submit one application per household, but include each child’s name and Student Identification Number on it. If you do not know the identificataion number, contact the child’s school or food services, (803) 739-8381.
-
Families who received free and reduced meals last year must reapply every year.