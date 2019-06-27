New flaw revealed in Boeing’s 737 Max plane

(CNN) – A new flaw has been found in the revamped Boeing 737 Max.

Officials say a series of simulator test flights revealed a flaw in the computer system.

Pilots testing the potential failure had difficulty recovering the plane quickly enough. The failure involved a microprocessor that could point the plane down.

In both of the recent crashes, the nose of the jet was repeatedly forced down, but it’s not yet known if the microprocessor played a role.

Engineers are trying to address the issue, but this has led to another delay in re-certifying the 737 Max.