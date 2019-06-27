U.S. Marshals warns public of phone scam to trick callers into sending money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The U.S. Marshals are alerting the public of an impostor phone scam where scammers are spoofing the U.S. Marshals districts office real number to trick people into sending money.

The U.S. Marshals are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office, and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

During the calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report to jury duty or other offenses. Scammers then tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card, such as Green Dot or a gift card to satisfy the debt.

Scammers will use many tactics to sound credible and sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials, federal judges and courthouse addresses.

According to U.S. Marshal Griffin, these phone scams are often managed and coordinated by persons currently incarcerated, housed in the state prison system.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, report the incident to your local FBI office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Tips to remember:

U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit/gift card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers.

Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and FTC.

You can remain anonymous when you report.

If scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.