Autopsy of remains first found by dog inconclusive

Seneca, S.C. (AP)–A South Carolina coroner says an autopsy performed on a woman’s remains first found by a pet dog days ago were inconclusive and her identity is still unknown.

News outlets report that the Oconee County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy Thursday and confirmed all the remains belong to the same person. But more studies are needed to investigate the woman’s death and could take months.

The first remains were found last week by a pet dog less than 10 miles outside Clemson. A broader search of the area discovered the head and torso of a woman’s body.

Coroner Karl Addis said the deceased didn’t have teeth and was wearing an athletic-type multicolored sports bra.

Addis says no information has been shared on results from DNA testing yet.