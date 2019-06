Vigil for 11 year old killed after dozens of bullets hit her home

ANDERSON, SC (WOLO) — Police say dozens of bullets hit her home in a shooting last weekend and tonight more than 100 people from the community gathered to remember her 11-year-old daughter, ja’naiya scott.

now the mother is calling out to her killer, in hopes this crime will haunt him.

here’s alexa rodriguez with the story.