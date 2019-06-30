Exclusive: Surveillance video captures rescue at Shem Creek following dock collapse

by Rachel Ellis

ABC News 4 obtained 911 calls and exclusive surveillance video on Sunday that documented the frantic moments after the dock gave way at Shem Creek on Saturday night.

Partygoers dropped into the water and bystanders rushed to help.

Surveillance video captured people getting out of the water.

If looked closely at that dock in the video, you could see that it was still shaking as people were lifted out.

The dock was still taped off on Sunday evening as panels were hanging from the pilings.

.@ABCNews4 is back at the location where the dock at The Wreck restaurant on Shem Creek collapsed last night. Here’s a close up of the damage #chsnews. pic.twitter.com/hQD1Sn8WiW — Rachel Ellis (@rachel_ellisTV) June 30, 2019

Witnesses said the dock collapse brought chaos to what seemed like any other Saturday night on Shem Creek.

“It’s like something you’d see on TV and in the movies. When I went over, I was amazed at how quickly people wanted to help them out of the water,” one witness said.

Security camera footage from the marina next door captured people fully clothed in suits and dresses making their way back on shore. The marina manager next door said he had left for the day before the dock collapsed, but came back to see if everyone was okay.

“Any time something happens on Shem Creek, it’s a concern for us. The impact on the potential for injury as well as hurting the business efforts for our neighbors on the creek is always a concern,” the manager stated.

While he was worried for his neighbors when he got the call, he said there is no direct impact on his marina.

ABC News 4 reached out to Mount Pleasant Police for any new information since Saturday night.

Officials said they did not have anything further to report at the time.