All Walmart and Sam’s Club Store raise minimum age for tobacco to 21

(CNN) –Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is increasing the minimum age to buy tobacco products, marking a big moment in the fight against teen nicotine addiction.

The company put the changes into effect Monday July 1st, 2019 and says they will no longer sell tobacco or e-cigarettes products to anyone under the age of 21 at any of their Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the U.S.

The company will stop selling sweet-flavored e-cigarettes, which have become popular among teenagers.