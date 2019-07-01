All Walmart and Sam’s Club Store raise minimum age for tobacco to 21
(CNN) –Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is increasing the minimum age to buy tobacco products, marking a big moment in the fight against teen nicotine addiction.
The company put the changes into effect Monday July 1st, 2019 and says they will no longer sell tobacco or e-cigarettes products to anyone under the age of 21 at any of their Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the U.S.
The company will stop selling sweet-flavored e-cigarettes, which have become popular among teenagers.
The policy shift comes after Walmart (WMT) received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for not fully prohibiting kids under 18 from buying tobacco products at its stores. The FDA conducted roughly 13,000 compliance checks since 2010 and said Walmart passed only 93% of them.