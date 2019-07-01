Gas tax increase goes into effect today for South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Revenue announced the gas tax will increase by two cents today.

Officials say the motor fuel user fee will now be at $0.22.

On July 1, 2017, lawmakers passed a law increasing South Carolina’s gas tax by two cents over six years until 2022 to pay for road improvements.

According to Greenville News, the tax has currently raised over $700 million, but S.C. DOT officials say low unemployment is partly to blame for slow repairs.

Greenville News also reports DOT officials say just 20% of the state’s roads have a rating of good or better.

The next gas tax increase takes place July 1, 2020.