Sarin gas scare forces Facebook warehouse evacuation

(CNN) – One of Facebook’s mail centers in California had to be evacuated due to a chemical exposure scare.

Fire officials say a warehouse owned by Facebook was possibly exposed to sarin.

Sarin is a clear, colorless liquid that is classified as a nerve agent.

Exposure can lead to convulsions, paralysis and sometimes death.

Officials say only two people were possibly exposed and are being checked out.