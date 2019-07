CDC issues warning of “crypto” fecal parasite that could make you sick

(CNN) — Before you jump in the water this Fourth of July holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC) has a warning for you.

Officials say they’ve seen a rise in cases of cryptosporidium or crypto for short.

The CDC say the parasite is spread by feces and can live in pool or lake water.

According to the CDC, to avoid getting sick, make sure to shower immediately after going swimming.