Celebration of Life event to honor London Harrell’s life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Family and friends of a Florida student and South Carolina native who was killed in a hit and run, will honor her this weekend.

According to Shives Funeral Home, the Celebration of Life event for London Harrell, 21, will take place on Sunday at the Spring Valley High School Gymnasium at 2 p.m. on Sparkleberry Lane.

Officials say after the ceremony, the family will host a reception at the Woodlands Country Club at 3 to 5 p.m.

Florida authorities say on June 22nd, the University of Central Florida student was struck by an impaired driver while walking near campus.

Investigators say she later died on June 28th.

Police say the suspect, Yousuf Hasan, faces several charges, including homicide and felony DUI.

This incident remains under investigation.