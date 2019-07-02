New electric car charging stations installed at Midlands Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Walmart announces plans to collaborate with Electrify America to install electric vehicle charging stations at a Walmart in Columbia.

The charging station will be located at 360 Harbison Blvd Walmart Supercenter to allow busy families to charge their electric vehicles.

Walmart’s Electrify America EV charging locations already up and running in South Carolina include:

2110 Bells Highway, Waterboro

230 N Beltline Drive, Florence

The chargers will be available to the public for use 24 hours a day. Charges at this power can charge capable vehicles at speed of up to 20 miles of range per minute.

Electrify America does have a mobile app to manage the entire charging session from your phone. Things such as, locating a charger, pay for a charge and track your charging session.

Walmart has a goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.