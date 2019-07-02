GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes has released a schedule for services to honor a Clemson University student who recently died.

Officials say visitation for Thomas Few, 20, will be tonight at the Hudson home on 132 Rockingham Road from 6 to 9 p.m.

His memorial service will take place at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church tomorrow at 2 p.m.

According to authorities, Few died after falling off a roof on Sunday at an off campus building.

Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play but they are investigating this incident.

For more information on Few’s services, visit the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website by clicking here.