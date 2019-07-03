Doctors offer tips on protecting your eyes when watching fireworks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — When you’re watching those fireworks, think about what you’re watching them with.

Optometrists say fireworks pose a risk of eye injury either with sparklers getting too close to the eye or debris falling from aerial fireworks.

Doctors we spoke with say there are some simple things you can do to protect your eyes.

Also, fireworks debris can cause infection in the eye or even loss of vision so make sure to wear eye protection when you’re watching those fireworks.