SC Highway Patrol investigating incident between RCSD patrol car and pedestrian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One person was sent to the hospital late Friday night after an incident between a Richland County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and a pedestrian.

RCSD shared a news release Friday saying the S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

The incident happened near the 8200 block of Two Notch Road around 10:30 p.m. RCSD says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

We’re following the investigation and will provide updates as soon as any are provided.