Toyota extends 5 year recall to newer model of Prius

(CNN) – A recall that has been in effect since 2014 has been expanded to newer models.

Toyota is now recalling Prius models made in 2018.

The car company says the car has a defect in its electronic power system, the same issue that pulled nearly 800,000 Prius cars off the road in 2014.

Toyota attempted to fix the problem by modifying the software, but that fix evidently didn’t take.

A southern California Toyota dealer is suing Toyota, claiming the company retaliated against his dealerships after sounding the alarm about the problem.